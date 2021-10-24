Body of teen missing after boat capsized recovered at Fish Lake

FISH LAKE, Sevier County, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered the day after the fishing boat he shared with his father capsized.

“As of 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23, the body of the 13-year-old young man was recovered at Fish Lake,” says a Facebook post issued 9:14 p.m. Saturday by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

“A special thank you to all those who assisted in this operation. Utah DPS dive team, Utah State Parks, and Wasatch County Sheriff’s office Search and rescue. As soon as we have better service we will update with the information we have. Thank you.”

According to a Friday night statement from the sheriff’s office, a father and son had been night fishing with a friend. They dropped the friend off at 3:30 a.m. Friday and went back out to fish.

“Just before 8 a.m., some fishermen could hear someone yelling for help,” a Friday news release says. “They located the father and were able to get him to shore. He has been taken to Sevier Valley Hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.”

Resources from Sevier County, Utah UHP/DPS dive team, the state fire marshal’s office, and Utah State Parks responded to the site, and were actively searching, the Friday statement says.