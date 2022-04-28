Broadway at the Eccles announces next season of shows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Zions Banks Broadway at the Eccles has announced its shows for the 2022-2023 season.

Tickets go on sale first to subscribers, but other can join the waitlist now.

The six-show package includes:

“Moulin Rogue!,” Nov. 30-Dec. 11. “Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular… Welcome to Moulin Rouge! “The Musical,” says the Broadway.com website.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” Jan 10-15, 2023. “Ain’t Too Proud s the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest,” says the show’s website.

“This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including ‘My Girl,’ ‘Just My Imagination,’ ‘Get Ready,’ ‘Papa Was a Rolling Stone’ and so many more.”

“Hairspray,” Apr 11-16, 2023. “Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?,” says the website.

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” May 30–Jun 4, 2023. “Celebrate the unstoppable woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world — against all odds. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters,” says the show’s Broadway website.

“Beetlejuice,” Aug 8–13, 2023. “He’s back… and deader than ever! Beetlejuice is returning to Broadway and haunting a brand new house,” says the show’s website.

“Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice has audiences possessed… er, obsessed.”

“Les Misérables,” Jun 20–Jul 2, 2023. “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom,” said Cameron Mackintosh, as quoted on the show’s website.

Add-ons, which are not part of the package, but can can be purchased separately, are:

“The Lion King,” Sept 29–Oct 23, 2022. Tickets are on sale now. Get ticket information here. Read about the show here.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Feb 28–Mar 5, 2023. Read about it here.