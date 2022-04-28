U.S. Senators tour newly renovated Latter-day Saints temple in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conducted a tour this week of the renovated temple in Washington, D.C., for 16 United States senators.

“The last time the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was open to the public, a young law clerk was helping a U.S. district judge during the high-stakes trials and pressure-filled proceedings known as Watergate,” says a statement shared by the LDS Church.

“On Monday, 48 years later, that law clerk — now an Apostle of Jesus Christ — was leading 16 United States senators (themselves no strangers to pressure and stress) through the renovated house of the Lord in the nation’s capital.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to those government leaders.”

I told them it “was a blessing to me to be able to come to this place, to this temple, and to reorient my perspective to things more profound, to things eternal, to the meaning of life,” Christofferson said. “(I approached) everything that was going on in Washington at the time and in my work and service with the judge and all the rest, in the context of why we’re here and what it’s all about, what we need to emphasize in life, and what we can become despite all the turmoil or exigencies of the moment.”

Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland walked through the facility on Monday. He said everything about the temple was “so impressive.” He also said it was good to step away from the everyday bustle and pause to recognize what matters most.

“I’m so glad you’re located in the state of Maryland,” Cardin said. “You are so much more than just the iconic view we see on the Beltway. … We’re a better community because of your presence.”

Another Apostle, Elder Quentin L. Cook, led several United States Supreme Court justices (along with their law clerks and family members) through the temple last week.

“These exceptionally capable justices were so kind and receptive — they are that kind of people, they’re good people,” Cook said. “To have them understand the temple and the role of the Savior in our lives and the role of families in our lives and the (role of temple) ordinances and be able to share that with them and answer questions — that’s special.”

Several ambassadors also toured the premises in Washington D.C. on Monday. Among them was Jorge Argüello, Argentina’s ambassador to the United States. He said he enjoyed the quiet he found inside the temple’s sacred halls.

“It’s so hard to find peace and silence in this world,” Ambassador Argüello said.

Another of the ambassadors present was José Luis Livramento, Cape Verde’s ambassador to the United States. He said he left the temple feeling a similar peace.

“It was a very, very good experience,” Ambassador Livramento said. “(I felt) a soft, soft spirit. I am soft now, I feel good. I feel that I was at a good place.”

The Washington D.C. Temple open house expands to the general public today, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Tours for the general public begin today, the church information said. For open house ticket information, click here.