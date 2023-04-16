Clearfield City police arrest man who claims he was ‘possessed by demon’ before alleged assault on elderly neighbors

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clearfield man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting his “elderly neighbors” after breaking into their house.

Clearfield City police were summoned to the scene, in the area general of 200 South and 450 East, at 2:21 a.m., says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Ace Hackleman, 29.

Officers responded to Hackleman’s residence.

“Ace was swaying back and forth, and slurring his speech,” arrest documents say. “Ace stated he was very drunk and possessed by a demon.

“Contact was then made with the two elderly victims at the incident address. When asked what had happened, both elderly victims stated a male had barged through their front door and then exited the residence. Moments later he re-entered the residence and then entered their bedroom where he proceeded to strike the female victim four times on the head with his fists. He then pushed the male victim to the ground.”

No additional information was provided on the condition of the victims.

Both the victims and witnesses at the scene positively identified Hackleman as the assailant, the officer’s statement says. The reporting officer also noted that “Ace had marks on his hands consistent with striking a hard surface.”

Hackleman was arrested on suspicion of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Hackleman was booked into the Davis County Jail, and ordered to be held without bail.