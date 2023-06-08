Clinton mourns death of Councilwoman Barbara Patterson

CLINTON, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton City is eulogizing the passing of long-term Councilwoman Barbara Patterson.

“In Loving Memory of Barbara Patterson,” reads the city’s tribute on social media. “Barbara Patterson, Clinton City Councilmember since 2006, passed away in the early morning of June 6, 2023.

“Barbara will be remembered for her passion for Parks and Recreation as well as her love for the game of golf. Barbara loved Clinton City and the people and employees that have made the city such a good community. She always endeavored to find ways to make improvements in the community that would assist and support the majority of local citizens.

“Her sense of responsibility, her desire to help and her frank honesty of opinion will be missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Barbara’s family for their loss and to all others who had the opportunity to know Barbara.”

Born and raised in Davis County, a Clearfield High graduate, Patterson, 73, had lived in Clinton for over 40 years, according to her profile on the city’s website.

She and late husband Marv are the parents of two daughters and grandparents of three. She was retired from running the Magic Fingers Style Salon and ran the Clinton Ditch Company for over 15 years.

An avid golfer, she also excelled at bowling. Inducted into the Ogden Bowling Hall of Fame in 2014, she also served on the Board of Directors for the Ogden Women’s Bowling Association.

As a Clinton City Councilwoman, she served as the Park Advisory Board chair, liaison to the fire department, Heritage Days Parade coordinator and worked to raise donations and sponsorships for the city recreation department.