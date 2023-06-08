South Salt Lake PD ask for help locating runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 13-year-old runaway.

“Faraja Musika, 13, likes to be called ‘Rose,'” the South Salt Lake Police Department said on social media in seeking assistance locating the approximately 4 foot 10 inches, 68-pound juvenile.

“She was last seen wearing white and black checkered pants and a blue sweatshirt, black shoes and a brown beanie, with long black braids.

Faraja ran away from the Juvenile Receiving Center Tuesday before being released to her case worker.

“She is in state’s custody and was last seen headed south on West Temple towards the TRAX line.”

She’s been known to frequent the ballpark near the Bees stadium and has family in the Millcreek area. If located, call 801-840-4000 reference-LK23-19699.