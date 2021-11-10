Cottonwood Heights Police searching for suspect after vehicle burglaries

We have several vehicle burglaries high east above Wasatch. Suspect is driving a white Mazda 6 with the front passenger side headlight out plate (UT: 4A6PV) that matched the vehicle. This guy is hitting all over the valley Tips to CHPD (801) 944-7100. pic.twitter.com/giF6MLeFlU — CH Police (@CHPolice) November 9, 2021

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights Police are searching for suspect after a rash of vehicle burglaries.

“We have several vehicle burglaries high east above Wasatch,” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department. “Suspect is driving a white Mazda 6 with the front passenger side headlight out, plate UT: 4A6PV. This guy is hitting all over the valley.”

Anyone who has information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to call CHPD at 801-944-7100.