Cottonwood Heights Police searching for suspect after vehicle burglaries

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights Police are searching for suspect after a rash of vehicle burglaries.

“We have several vehicle burglaries high east above Wasatch,” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department. “Suspect is driving a white Mazda 6 with the front passenger side headlight out, plate UT: 4A6PV. This guy is hitting all over the valley.”

Anyone who has information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to call CHPD  at 801-944-7100.

