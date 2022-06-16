Cottonwood Heights police seek information on theft suspect

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help determining the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged theft case.

“Help identity this person of interest in a theft from Home Depot,” says a CHPD Twitter post.” May have been a resident of the Main Stay Hotel.”

The post also notes the suspect has a neck tattoo that may help people know if they have seen him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CHPD Sgt. Morzelewski 801-944-7100.