Court records reveal name of female suspect in officer-assault case in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One of two suspects detained in an officer-assault case in Murray on Thursday has been booked into jail, and her name appears in court files.

Shylene White Mortensen, 26, has been booked into jail. Her boyfriend, who police say was was also involved in the attack, as well as a car theft, does not yet appear in new court records.

A Utah Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division officer received a LoJack alert in the area of 5600 South 900 East at approximately noon, MVED Director Allan Shinney told Gephardt Daily. Shinney explained that LoJack is an auto-theft recovery system that consumers can purchase to protect their vehicle.

“He was able to track it back through the transponder and he came across it in the parking lot and believed it was abandoned,” Shinney said. “It was not abandoned; the guy was in the driver’s seat laying down. As our guy approached the door he popped up and jumped out of the car and the struggle was on.”

A female then approached the vehicle and “she attacked my officer from behind as they were engaging and he did sustain a concussion and has pretty good goose eggs on his head. And they bit him,” Shinney said.

The female suspect was identified later as Mortensen.

A bystander stopped in to try and help the officer, Shinney said. The male suspect then jumped into the officer’s patrol car and tried to drive away in it.

“Our officer was able to subdue the female and then he jumped into the car, put it into park and then was able to get him into custody at that time,” Shinney said. The officer jumped into the passenger seat of the patrol car.

The officer did not need to be hospitalized. The male suspect was transported to an area hospital to be checked out because he reportedly ingested heroin.

Mortensen’s probable cause statement adds some detail.

“Shylene was read her Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with officers, during which time she admitted to assaulting the officer, but said ‘she thought he was a security guard.’ Shylene stated the officer told him, ‘I’m a police officer, but that she was ‘just trying to get him off her boyfriend.’

“Shylene claims to have not noticed the marked police SUV where the fight occurred. Shylene and her boyfriend also attempted to flee, during which time her boyfriend attempted to steal the marked police vehicle. Shylene was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Mortensen now faces charges of:

Receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Assault on peace officer or military service member in uniform, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Uses or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The officer who filed the statement suggested Mortensen be held without bail.

“Shylene and her boyfriend assaulted a police officer resulting in substantial bodily injury to the officer. They then attempted to flee the scene, indicating they are a danger to officers and the public, and are likely to flee the jurisdiction of the courts. Shylene also has active warrants, again indicating that she does not comply with the courts.”

A judge set Mortensen’s bail at $10,000, according to court records.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.