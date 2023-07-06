Crews extinguish 1 acre wildfire in mouth of Weber Canyon

WEBER CANYON, Utah, July 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from several agencies battled a wind-driven grass fire in the mouth of Weber Canyon on Wednesday night.

The wildfire started east of the gravel pit near the bridge over the Weber River, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District stated on social media.

“The fire totaled about one acre, but was running along roadways and jumped into some oak brush. Fire crews surrounded and contained the fire, and crews will recheck the area in daylight,” the post states.

Fire crews from Layton and South Weber also responded, officials said.

“Remember, all that moisture has produced an awful lot of extra vegetation, and it’s all drying out, so please be careful,” the post stats.