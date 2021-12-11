DABC: Utahns spent $517M on alcohol in FY 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has released its annual report for fiscal year 2021 that outlines total alcohol sales of $517.39 million.

After paying for the department’s operating costs, the remaining $214.72 million is put back into the community, DABC director Tiffany Clason said in a news release.

“The DABC helps to keep taxes low for hardworking Utah families by directing revenue to pay for crucial community services that benefit all Utahns,” Clason said. “Fiscal year 2021 generated $184.11 million in revenue to pay for statewide services like transportation and infrastructure, health, education, public safety, school lunches for kids, and underage drinking prevention. The DABC also generated $30.61 million in sales taxes split between local communities where DABC retail stores are located.”

Clason says the annual report details DABC finances and other department priorities for FY 2021, which ranges from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Highlights in the report include the opening of three new state liquor stores, the department’s commitment to safety and underage drinking prevention, and work done throughout all divisions within the DABC, the news release said.

“Our department has the complex job of overseeing the sale and distribution of alcohol and supporting many Utah businesses in the food and beverage industry, while keeping safety at the forefront of all we do,” said Clason. “I want to share a huge thank you to all DABC employees, particularly those working in our warehouse and stores, for all their hard work.”

The DABC FY 2021 annual report is available here.