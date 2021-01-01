Gov.-elect Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Henderson announce new DABC executive director

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov.-elect Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson have announced Tiffany Clason as their choice for executive director of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Her appointment will require confirmation by the Utah Senate, said a news release from the Office of the Lt. Governor.

“Tiffany’s exceptional track record of success in the food and beverage industry as well as her dedicated public service make her a perfect choice to lead the DABC,” Cox said. “This position requires skill in meeting both retail demands and understanding the complexities of alcohol policy. I’m confident Tiffany will do an outstanding job in both arenas for the people of Utah.”

Clason had significant experience in the food and beverage industry in London, the news release said. “There, she successfully executed the launch of a high-end artisan bread line where she developed and deployed best practices in product and employee training programs and brand integrity, maintained location-specific merchandising and marketing, expanded market share and grew retail sales,” the news release said. “She also analyzed real-time data, monitored transportation costs and timing, and met all international customs regulations.”

In addition, Clason has more than 12 years of government experience, including working for former U.S. Sen. David Vitter of Louisiana, serving as Gov. Gary Herbert’s director of constituent services, and most recently serving as district director for Congressman Ben McAdams. Clason has a reputation for effectively engaging stakeholders, building bipartisan relationships, crisis management and data-driven strategies, and building vibrant and respectful work environments.

Clason earned a B.A. and M.Ed. at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. She lives in Salt Lake County with her husband Stuart and their two children.