Davis County Search and Rescue videos underscore busy weekend

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team plucked two struggling hikers off a mountainside, providing for some thrilling video over the weekend.

“On Saturday our teams responded to a heat-related injury above the Adams Canyon trail. Simultaneously we responded to a lower extremity injury on an unrelated individual,” reads a Sunday post from the Davis S&R Facebook page on their weekend adventures.

“Two separate incidents. Our teams quickly responded to each individual. Intermountain Life Flight was available for a hoist and we were able to successfully help extract each person.

“Please remember to take plenty of water with you in this crazy heat we’re experiencing.”