Developing: Naples City residents east of U.S. Highway 40 asked to shelter in place due to ‘active police situation’

NAPLES CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Naples City residents east of U.S. Highway 40 are being asked to shelter in place Monday.

A Facebook post from Naples City at 11:50 a.m. said: “Due to an active police situation, we are asking all residents on the east side of U.S. Highway 40 to shelter in place. Check back for future updates.”

The post did not say what the police situation is, however officials are looking for a man in his 30s, with no shirt or shoes.

“DO NOT APPROACH,” the post added. “Please report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call Naples City PD on 435-789-9449.

Naples City is southeast of Vernal in Uintah County.