Dr. Angela Dunn honored as ‘Civil Rights Worker of the Year’ by Salt Lake NAACP

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department and former Utah State epidemiologist, has been honored by the NAACP Salt Lake Branch as the Civil Rights Worker of the Year.

Dunn, who has worked to spread scientific data and to advocate for masks and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, was honored at the Freedom Fund banquet on Friday night.

“Dr. Dunn is known for her straightforward, clear communication style that is based on facts, not politics,” a website on the event says, in part.

“Throughout the statewide COVID-19 response, Dr. Dunn emphasized the need to focus on our most under-resourced communities. As infections moved from Utahns returning from international travel to our service industry, she pushed for testing resources at high-risk worksites. When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, Dr. Dunn advocated to prioritize our communities of color who had high rates of severe disease.”

The featured speaker at the fundraising banquet was Ivory A. Toldson, described on the event website as “a third-generation civil rights activist, was dubbed a leader ‘who could conceivably navigate the path to the White House’ by The Washington Post, and one of ’30 leaders in the fight for Black men,” by Newsweek Magazine.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tweeted a photo of Dunn at the ceremony, with comments: “@DrAngelaCDunn @SLCoGov and @SaltLakeHealth’s Executive Director receiving the Civil Rights Worker of the Year Award from @NAACP, Salt Lake Branch. Congratulations! So well deserved!”

Dunn retweeted the message on Saturday, adding her own comments: “Honored. Humbled. Motivated. @toldson taught me a lot last night — his message needs to be heard by all. Thank you, @NAACP. Love the @SLCoGov team’s support!”