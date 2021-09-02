Dramatic video: Hanksville suffers flash flooding, river overflow

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 — Flash flooding in southeast Utah left some residents near the Fremont River fighting overflow.

“At 9:51 p.m. MDT, local law enforcement reported river flooding along the Fremont River between Caineville and Hanksville,” a statement from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City reported.

“Flood waters are expected to continue down stream through the Dirty Devil River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A significant rise and river flooding is expected along the Dirty Devil River between Hanksville and Hite Marina.”

Hanksville resident Melissa Avery experienced the floods first hand. She shared videos on Facebook that captured images including a car submerged to the headlights in flood waters, and a driver wading away from a car through waste-deep waters.

“Please keep Hanksville in your thoughts and prayers,” Avery wrote in a her post, which she allowed Gephardt Daily to share.

“Our town is completely flooded and many are experiencing loss. I’m feeling very blessed that our home is okay and we were able to help some people!”

The National Weather Service shared general safety guidelines: