Driver fatally injured in West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah, March 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a passenger car was fatally injured Friday morning in a freak traffic accident near 3300 S. Midland Drive in West Haven.

According to a statement by Weber County Sheriff’s Captain Cortney Ryan, the accident involved two small passenger vehicles and a large concrete pump truck.

One adult male died from injuries sustained in the accident.

An adult female was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation,” Ryan said. “The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.”

Fire District Deputy Chief Britt Clark told Gephardt Daily the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. when the driver of one car collided with the multi-ton truck used for pumping concrete.

The concrete pumper toppled onto its side trapping the driver inside a second nearby car.

“Heavy rescue crews responded and took about 45 minutes to extricate the driver,” Clark said. “We had to use a forklift from a nearby job site to stabilize the truck before we could get them out.”

The driver who was pinned was taken by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the gray sedan which collided with the concrete pumper was transported by ambulance in extremely critical condition.

“We would like to recognize the efforts of the bystanders, Weber Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol, Weber County VIPs, and responding deputies.

“Our condolences are with those who have been affected by this tragic accident,” Ryan said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.