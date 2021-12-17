East High School student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec.17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An East High School was arrested Friday after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

According a statement by the Salt Lake Police Department, “East High School administrators alerted SLCPD School Resource Officers about a social media post reportedly depicting an East High School student holding a gun.

“Today, when the student arrived at the school, officers contacted the student in the office and took them into custody. During the search of the student’s backpack, officers located a handgun and ammunition,” the SLCPD statement said.

“SLCPD School Resource Officers transported the student to the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center where they will be referred to the 3rd District Juvenile Court for prosecution,” the statement said.

Police did not divulge how the student acquired the weapon and ammunition.

The SLCPD statement said no more information would be released surrounding the case.

SLCPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-231186.