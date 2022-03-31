Family shares photo, update on Logan brothers critically injured when car collided with water truck

LOGAN, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members have shared an update on two Logan brothers whose car collided with a water truck Monday, leaving the teens with critical injuries.

Kirubel and Surafel Mesfin, ages 18 and 14 respectively, reportedly collided with the truck at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 1000 West and 1800 South. They had been on their way to school at Logan High School.

On Tuesday, an older cousin of the boys posted a GoFundMe page to update their conditions and to raise funds for their needed medical treatment, which could be extensive.