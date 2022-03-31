Family shares photo, update on Logan brothers critically injured when car collided with water truck

LOGAN, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members have shared an update on two Logan brothers whose car collided with a water truck Monday, leaving the teens with critical injuries.
Kirubel and Surafel Mesfin, ages 18 and 14 respectively, reportedly collided with the truck at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of 1000 West and 1800 South. They had been on their way to school at Logan High School.
On Tuesday, an older cousin of the boys posted a GoFundMe page to update their conditions and to raise funds for their needed medical treatment, which could be extensive.
“Yesterday, March 28, 2022, two of my little cousins were struck by a large water truck on their way to school,” the page says in part. “Both brothers Kirubel, 18, and Surafel Mesfin, 14, were Life Flighted to two different hospitals.”
Kirubel, the driver, sustained the worst injuries, the page says.
“Within the span of four hours, he underwent multiple emergency brain and heart surgeries,” the statement says. “While those have been successful, currently, he still has more procedures to repair his broken arms, wrists, hips and spine. Surafel is in a stable condition, but similar to Kirubel, he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.”
Kirubel is a senior at Logan High School, the statement says, and “he is passionate about soccer and academics and is set to graduate this May with big dreams of attending college after.
“Surafel is a sophomore at LHS, also passionate about his studies and his involvement in student government.”
The statement says the family already had medical debt from the father’s cancer battle, which was successful, “and these unexpected medical expenses are likely to hurt the family even further.”
All money raised by the GoFundMe campaign will go to medical costs and “other related economic stressors during this time,” the statement says. (As always, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee donated funds will be used as stated.)
“We believe it’s a miracle that the two have survived and know that what the family needs most is our community coming together to show them our love and support,” the GoFundMe statement says. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”