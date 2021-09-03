FanX attendees, guests, staff, exhibitors will be required to wear masks, have temperatures checked

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX announced Friday they will require all attendees to wear masks at the event later this month.

“As we have gotten closer to FanX on Sept. 16-18, our community has understandably had questions related to our health and safety guidelines at FanX,” says a post on the website. “We hope for all of our guests, attendees, staff and volunteers to feel as safe as possible while attending this year’s event.”

Updated health and safety protocols for guests while inside the Salt Palace Convention Center include:

Masks will be required for attendees. This policy applies to all cosplayers, exhibitors, guests, artists, and staff

Attendees will have quick temperature checks when entering

Hand sanitization stations will be located throughout

“We were also pleased to learn that the Salt Palace achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council Accreditation for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention,” the post says. “It is the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation. GBAC STAR enables facilities to create and maintain an organized, effective approach to work practices, protocols, procedures, and systems to control risks associated with infectious agents, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. More information on the Salt Palace’s ‘Faculty Cleaning and Disinfection Practices’ can be found here.”

Officials said if there are any other updates, they will be posted as soon as they are available.

“With the fluid nature of these times, please follow our social media pages, newsletter, and website for the most up-to-date information on our health and safety guidelines and, as necessary, any adjustments made closer to or during FanX,” the post says. “We understand that these protocols may not please everyone and that no health and safety protocols can guarantee the health and safety of our attendees. If you have any questions or concerns, or if you would like to request a refund due to these attendance requirements, please contact us at support@fanxsaltlake.com.”