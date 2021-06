UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire is affecting U.S. Highway 6 in both directions Thursday evening, and drivers should expect delays.

Utah Department of Transportation tweeted at 6:55 p.m. that US-6 between Emma Park Road and the US-191 Junction is affected, and traffic is being escorted by pilot cars.

It is anticipated that the roadway will be cleared by about midnight, UDOT tweeted.

