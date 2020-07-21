Fire restrictions now in effect for parts of northern Utah

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Mountain Green Fire Protection District on Monday night announced fire restrictions for Mountain Green and all of Morgan, Davis, Weber, and Summit counties and the surrounding areas.

These restrictions have been put in place because of current and forecast weather conditions and the extremely dry vegetation in northern Utah.

The following are prohibited:

Open fires

Smoking in dry vegetation areas

Discharging fireworks

Use of explosive targets or tracers

Cutting or welding in dry vegetation

Operating small engines without spark arrestors

The restrictions were determined by the State Forester, in consultation with county commissioners and fire officials, to prevent forest and rangeland fires, the news release said.