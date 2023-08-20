Firefighters achieve 85% containment on wildfire burning near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah, Aug. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are making progress on the 7,200-acre wildfire burning southeast of Beaver, achieving 85% containment Sunday.

The Thompson Ridge Fire was sparked by lightning Aug. 4 about 10 miles southeast of Beaver, state wildfire officials said. The wildfire was estimated at 7,253 acres Sunday morning.

“With a few days of strong work through difficult conditions, the firefighters on the Thompson Ridge Fire have achieved 85% containment,” Utah Fire Info stated in an incident update.

“Firefighters will continue to work the remaining uncontained portion of the fire’s edge and monitor and patrol the fire area,” the update continues. “Potential for growth is low, but fire managers want to ensure as much containment as possible during this period of moderate fire behavior.”

No structures have been threatened by the fire, state wildfire officials said.

“Management of the fire will be turned over to the local unit Tuesday morning,” the report says.