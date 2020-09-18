Firefighters battle early morning business fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators from the Salt Lake City Fire Department are trying to determine the cause of an early morning business fire Friday.

Battalion Chief Carl Steadman told Gephardt Daily firefighters were called to the A.T.T. retail outlet at 2153 S. 700 East just before 1 a.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the back of the building.

Firefighters made their way inside and discovered an active fire which they were able to extinguish in about 20 minutes.

Steadman said the biggest obstacle for firefighters was finding the source of the fire due to heavy smoke inside the store.

There were no reports of injuries.