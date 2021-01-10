Firefighters battle St. George house fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in St. George are on the scene of a working house fire.

The blaze at 1204 W. Bloomington Drive was first reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived they found the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

All people and pets who were inside the home had already made it out safely.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic and the extended into the garage.

Smoke from the blaze, which can be seen from I-15, generated numerous calls to emergency dispatchers.

Gephardt daily will update the story as more information becomes available.