Former SLCPD officer arrested in connection with storming of U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

WASHINGTON D.C., April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Salt Lake City Police Department officer has been arrested in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

SLCPD Det. Marie Stewart confirmed to Gephardt Daily Friday afternoon that Michael Lee Hardin, 50, of Kaysville retired from the department in 2017.

“On the morning of April 2, FBI Special Agents and members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with the assistance of the Utah State Bureau of Investigations, arrested Michael Lee Hardin of Kaysville, Utah pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6,” said a statement from the FBI Salt Lake City.

Hardin, was arrested on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Hardin was taken into custody without incident, the FBI statement said.

The FBI has not yet released further details of the exact part Hardin allegedly played in the insurrection.

Federal complaints are available on the United States Attorney’s Office District of Columbia’s website here. Hardin’s name has not yet been added to the website.

Every case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.