Friends pay tribute to Logan woman dead after suspected drowning at Crystal Hot Springs

HONEYVILLE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for a woman who died in Honeyville Saturday after struggling in the large pool at Crystal Hot Springs.

The deceased has been identified as Christina Bailey, 51, of Logan, said a news release from Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.

“Investigation cannot confirm whether the possible cause of death was drowning or possibly another medical issue,” the news release said. “Bailey was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner for autopsy.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her friends to help pay for funeral costs. As of Monday at 9:45 a.m., the account has raised $1,395 of a goal of $3,000. The GoFundMe page says:

Christina Bailey (51) drowned at Crystal Hot Springs on January 25, 2020. She leaves behind two daughters, Sierra (23) and Maia (18), and her partner Andrew.

Christina was born in Denmark and lived in the United States most of her adult life. She was kind, helpful, creative, hardworking, and fun-loving. She knew how to make those around her feel important and appreciated. She will be missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Because losing your mom is one of the hardest things you can go through, we believe that her daughters should be able to mourn without having to worry about funeral costs. This is why we’ve started this fundraiser.

Anything helps! We would be very grateful for any donations. If you’re not able to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. The donations will go to Christina’s daughters to help alleviate the financial burden that comes with losing their mom so unexpectedly.

Thank you so much!

Christina’s friends

One person that donated wrote: “You were truly a bright star Christina and will be truly missed. I will cherish the many beautiful things you have created over the years with many fond memories. I wish your family all the comfort and love in this difficult time.”

Another person wrote: “I’m so sorry for Christina’s daughters.”

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in an initial statement the incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday near 8215 N. State Route 38 in Honeyville.

“It was reported to Box Elder Communications Center that a female had possibly drowned at Crystal Hot Springs,” the statement said.

“She had been removed from the water and visitors at Crystal Springs with medical background were doing CPR. Box Elder Sheriff’s Deputies, Tremonton Fire and EMS, Honeyville First Responders were all dispatched. A number of other law enforcement agencies responded and Life Flight was dispatched.”

Tremonton EMS arrived and took over the CPR, the statement said.

“The victim was transported to Bear River Valley Hospital and was later pronounced deceased,” the statement added. “She and a friend were visiting Crystal Springs and swimming in the large pool. Some teenagers, also in the pool, noticed she was struggling and determined she was in trouble. They called for assistance and she was removed from the pool and CPR initiated.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it it is released.