Funeral services announced for Davis County Sheriff officers who died in motorcycle crash

OGDEN, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral arrangements for Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner, who died on July 3 on South Weber Road when their motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Lewis, 54, and Turner, 39, had married three days before their fatal accident. They were not on duty at the time of their deaths.

Funeral services will be open to the public, and will be held this Friday, July 14, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Dee Events Center, 4444 Event Center Drive, Ogden. Interment will be at 1 p.m. the same day at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 E. 300 South, Brigham City.

The DCSO statement says anyone wishing to make donations to help pay for funeral services or to help survivors, including Turner’s children, may do so at any America First Credit Union branch. Turner’s account number is 9127218 and Lewis’ is 9127200.

The Davis County Sheriff Office released the following information on Lewis and Turner:

Corporal Steven Lewis

“In 2018, Deputy Steven Lewis joined the Davis County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections deputy, serving in housing. In 2019, Deputy Lewis was honored by the Utah Gang Investigators Association for his commitment to safety and security within the Jail. Lewis located two homemade weapons on two federal inmates housed in our facility. Both of those inmates were documented gang members. His attention to detail and commitment to thorough searches undoubtedly prevented serious bodily injury to staff and other inmates.

“In February 2021, Deputy Steven Lewis was selected by the executive staff to help spearhead the beginning of a new program within the Sheriff’s Office. This new program became the Recruitment/Mentor Program. In 2021, Deputy Lewis was promoted to the rank of corporal, where he found his footing as a supervisor, helping other deputies learn the ropes.

“In 2022, Lewis took on a specialty assignment, leading the Davis County Honor Guard. In June, Cpl. Lewis was assigned to the firearms team, a position he was excited to hold. In addition to his service at the Sheriff’s Office, Steven served our great nation as a member of the Army for six years. He leaves behind three children, Katie Lewis-Toledo, Karissa Lewis, Steven Wade Lewis, five grandchildren, and his parents, Robyn and Ralph Lewis.”

Deputy Jennifer Turner

“Deputy Jennifer Turner joined the Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 after putting herself through POST Academy. Deputy Turner was a kind and compassionate deputy who was also EMT certified and enjoyed passing her knowledge on to other students as an EMT instructor at Salt Lake Community College. Serving in our Corrections division, Deputy Turner worked in housing and intake.

“In 2022, she was elected to represent Corrections by serving as a board member for the Davis County Sheriff’s Employee Association. She was selected for the Ankle Monitor Program in 2022, an alternative to incarceration for non-violent offenders that holds them accountable while allowing them to remain in the community, maintain employment, participate in necessary treatment, and be with their loved ones.

“In her short time at the office she will be remembered for her love of helping others and seeing lives changed for the better. Jennifer leaves behind her three children, June, Ashlyn, and Bryce, her parents, Daryl and Colette Peterson, and many siblings.”

