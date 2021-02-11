GoFundMe account set up for man seriously injured when driver ran red light in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been established for a 60-year-old man who sustained very significant injuries when police say a driver ran a red light and plowed into his vehicle.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday at 3500 South and 1950 West in West Valley City when, according to police, a 20-year-old man traveling eastbound ran through the red light, causing the collision.

Shortly after the crash, Lt. Steve Burke, with West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the incident was under investigation and authorities were looking into impairment as a possible factor in the crash.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. The 20-year-old has since been released from the hospital, police said. No information is available on his current condition.

The case is still under investigation Thursday and, upon completion, all evidence will go to the district attorney’s office, police said.

According to the GoFundMe account, 60-year-old Lance Campbell was on his way to pick up food for his cats when he was struck.

Terri Sandoval, Campbell’s sister, told Gephardt Daily that, as a result of the crash, Campbell has had three surgeries so far, “because everything on his left side is damaged.” She said he was on a ventilator, but has been taken off of it, which she said is a good sign.

Campbell, a former Marine, is a truck driver, Sandoval said, and in addition to his mounting medical expenses, his injuries will undoubtedly affect his ability to continue working in the near future.

To view the GoFundMe account, click here.

Gephardt Daily is following this story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.