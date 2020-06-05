Gov. Herbert announces lowering of flags Saturday in honor of fallen Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Governor Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of Utah on Saturday in honor of Ogden Police Officer Nathan Lyday, who will be laid to rest on that day.

Officer Lyday was killed in the line of duty on May 28, 2020 while responding to a domestic abuse call.

The governor has issued the following statement:

“Today, I join Utahns everywhere in saluting Officer Nathan Lyday. He was an outstanding public servant, a dedicated husband, and a hero. We are humbled by the love Officer Lyday showed, the service he rendered and the sacrifice he made.

“Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences, support and prayers to Nathan’s wife Ashley, to his parents Andrew and Nancy, and to the entire Lyday family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and on public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, June 6, 2020. People and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time, Herbert’s statement says.