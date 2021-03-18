Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags lowered in honor of Atlanta shooting victims

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan area.

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed at massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, named as Robert Aaron Long, 21, faces multiple counts of murder as well as aggravated assault.

The directive is effective from sunset on Thursday, March, 18, to sunset, on Monday, March 22, said a news release from the Office of the Governor. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

In the proclamation, Biden states: “As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, by the authority vested in me as president of the United States by the constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, March 22, 2021.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”