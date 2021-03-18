Schmidt’s Pastry Cottage gives away more than 120K loaves of free bread

UTAH, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One year ago yesterday, the owners of Schmidt’s Pastry Cottage announced they would give away two loaves of French bread to each customer. And the giveaway is still going.

“Today is day 365 of our #FreeBreadProject,” said a tweet from Schmidt’s Thursday. “Together, with your help, we have handed out over 120,000 loaves of free bread to the Salt Lake City community. Thanks for your help on this project of love. It’s been a great experience for all of us involved. Highlight of a rough year.”

A series of tweets when the giveaway was first announced from the bakery said owners Steve and Lucy Borg “have owned Schmidt’s and been active in the community for over 45 years. Their hearts break with what is going on with #COVID-19 and they want to give back to the community.”

A second tweet said: “We are going to have two loaves of French bread for anyone that walks through our doors. The bread will be available at all of our locations starting at 10 a.m. and will be available until we run out.”

Free bread will be available each day for the foreseeable future.

“The idea is that the first loaf will be for you and your family,” a follow-up tweet said. “The second loaf is for you to give to somebody else who might benefit from the loaf. We are a community and we need to take care of one another.

“As you know, Schmidt’s is trying to stay open and provide jobs to our employees as long as we can. This bread giveaway will provide hours of work for our employees that we will pay them for, despite giving the product away for free.”

Another tweet said there is no need to purchase anything to get the two loaves of bread. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause may do so at the Venmo address @Schmidts

-PastryCottage. All donations will go directly back into buying the ingredients and helping with labor.

“We hope that with a little act of kindness on our part, and providing you with the opportunity to help somebody else, that we can add some joy and happiness to the world of fear and anxiety that currently surrounds us,” a final tweet said. “We are in this together.”

Schmidt’s has locations at 609 E. 2100 South in Sugar House, 5664 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, and 1133 W. South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan.