Gov. Spencer Cox, Sen. Mitt Romney speak at Memorial Day ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Sen. Mitt Romney and other state leaders shared thoughts on Memorial Day at a brief ceremony Monday at the State Capitol, and in tweeted messages as well.

“On Memorial Day, we honor those who marched, flew, and sailed in defense of our nation, never to see their loved ones again,” Cox wrote. “With gratitude and respect, we recommit as Utahns and Americans to uphold and defend the principles and freedoms for which they laid down their lives.”

Cox also issued a formal declaration, which reads as follows:

Whereas, Utahns are proud of the selfless service and sacrifice of all of those who serve in the Armed Forces of the United States and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice;

Whereas, throughout our state’s history, tens of thousands of Utahns have answered the call to serve and protect our country and the freedoms we hold dear;

Whereas, Utahns have and continue to proudly serve in the active services, the Reserve and the National Guard, while wearing the uniforms of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Cost Guard, Space Force, and Merchant Marines

Whereas, Utahns have valiantly served in combat during the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, in Afghanistan, during Operation Iraqi Freedom and other conflicts around the world where military members put their lives on the line;

Whereas, approximately 3,000 military members from Utah have bravely made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others;

Whereas, on Memorial Day, we humbly honor the men and women who marched, flew and said in defense of our nation, never to see their loved ones again;

Whereas, with humble gratitude and respect, we recommit as Utahns and Americans to uphold and defend the principles of freedom for which they laid down their lives;

Now, therefore, I, Spencer J. Cox, Governor of the state of Utah, do hereby recognize May 30, 2022 as Memorial Day in Utah.

Sen. Mitt Romney

And Romney shared a video of the statement me made during the Utah State Capitol ceremony.

In his tweet, he also he shared the following message:

“This past year, Staff Sergeants Taylor Hoover and Lincoln Olmsted–both beloved servicemembers from Utah–upheld their sacred oath at the cost of their lives.

“Today we honor their sacrifice, and the sacrifice of all those who came before them, with a solemn reverence for freedom.”

View his speech below: