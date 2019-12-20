Governor Gary R. Herbert to be honored by Salt lake Chamber as 41st Giant in our City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake Chamber has announced that Governor Gary R. Herbert will receive the 41st Giant in our City honor.

“The award honors those with exceptional and distinguished service and extraordinary professional achievement and is widely recognized as the most prestigious business award given in Utah,” said a news release from the Salt Lake Chamber.

The award will be presented at the 2020 Giant in our City celebration, March 26, 2020, at the Grand America Hotel.

“Over the past twenty years, Governor Herbert has worked with a singular focus of making Utah the top state in America to live and work — from fostering economic growth after the 2008 recession, increasing education funding as his highest budget priority, attracting world-class businesses, supporting innovation and investment, and keeping our communities vibrant,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance, in announcing the award.

“Because of Gary Herbert, Utah is the best place to ‘live, work, learn and play,’ and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

Herbert took office in 2009 and is currently the nation’s longest-serving governor, the news release said. Herbert was born and raised in Utah County, where he would eventually serve as a County Commissioner for 14 years. He attended Brigham Young University, served six years in the Utah National Guard, from 1970-1976, and started a successful real estate brokerage and development company, Herbert and Associates Incorporated.

He served as the past president of the Utah Association of Realtors and the Utah Association of Counties.

Herbert has also served as chair of both the Western Governors Association and the National Governors Association. He currently serves as the national president for the Council of State Governments. Prior to becoming governor, he served as Utah’s lieutenant governor for five years.

For more information on the award click here.