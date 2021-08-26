Grantsville Police: Suspect shot dead after charging officers with knife

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was shot dead in Grantsville Wednesday night after police say he charged officers with a knife after an attempted traffic stop.

The incident began at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday when officers identified a suspected wanted in an active Internet Crimes Against Children case, a statement from Grantsville Police says.

“Officers attempted a traffic stop,” the statement says. “After a brief pursuit, the suspect stopped. Once the vehicle stopped, the suspect charged the officers with a knife. An Officer fired a weapon and struck the suspect.

“Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the adult male subject sustained critical injuries and died at the scene. The Tooele County Attorney’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Further details are not available at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.