Hiker dies during flash flooding at Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Aug. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Arizona woman overdue from a Friday afternoon hike at Bryce Canyon National Park was found dead early Saturday.

Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, of Sedona, Arizona, was hiking the eight-mile Fairyland Loop trail at 2 p.m. but did not return that evening, the National Park Service said in a news release. Flash flooding was observed in dry washes along the trail Friday afternoon, park officials said.

Howell’s body was discovered about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Campbell County, approximately one mile east of the Fairyland Loop, during a search that also involved the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Public Safety, NPS officials said.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent. “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”