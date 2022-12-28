Update: Police identify man fatally shot by officers during Hurricane incident

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane City police have identified the suspect who was fatally shot Monday in an officer-involved critical incident.

The man who died was 46-year-old Jose Palacios Pascacio, a Hurricane resident.

The incident happened after police were notified at about 7:22 p.m. Monday of a man in the area of the Hurricane Cemetery who reported “he was being threatened.”

When police made contact with the man, “he started yelling in Spanish” and “drove his car at the officers,” the Hurricane police statement says.

A “short pursuit ensued and was terminated within one minute due to safety concerns.”

The suspect was spotted a short while later, “driving very slowly and erratically near 700 W. State St. making numerous abrupt U-turns,” police said.

“The subject caused a traffic accident with another passing motorist, causing substantial damage to both vehicles, and then went off the road before coming to a stop due to the vehicle damage.”

Officers found the abandoned vehicle, but the suspect had vanished.

“A short time later officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 2460 West and 250 North. The resident said a man in his mid 40s that was speaking Spanish had just walked into their home.”

After police entered the residence, “it was reported that shots had been fired, and the suspect was fatally shot and a police K-9 was critically injured,” the police statement says.

“The suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Riko

Prior to his death, the suspect reportedly stabbed Hurricane City Police K-9 Riko in the neck. The police update also confirmed that the dog was critically injured, but is expected to survive.