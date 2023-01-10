Hurricane City Police K-9 Riko cleared for return to work weeks after critical stabbing injury

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane City Police K-9 Riko has been cleared to return to his job.

HCPD has shared an update from Officer Eric Demille, Riko’s handler, who has the inside track on Riko’s ongoing recovery after being stabbed in the chest by a suspect on Dec. 26 of last year.

Riko was rushed to a local vet, then transported to an animal hospital in Las Vegas.

Demille’s update follows:

When Riko was attacked, it was a massive rollercoaster of emotions for me. I had to make a split-second decision to send him in or hope we were able to stop the make before he got to us. I sent Riko knowing the suspect had a knife, but knowing Riko was the only thing that would slow the male down to prevent another officer from being hurt.

Riko did his job and did not hesitate to do it. Riko gave the other officers a chance to safely do what they had to do so we did not get hurt or killed. Because of that, I was proud of Riko and the other officers on scene. I was also scared that Riko was not going to make it, but know that Riko would do it again if he were in the same situation.

Suspect Jose Palacios Pascacio, 46, who had previously entered the home of a family he did not know, reportedly continued to threaten police. He was shot by officers, and died at the scene.

Demille’s account continues:

Riko was stabbed by a large knife. It entered the top of his neck and went down toward his chest. The knife cut several veins, a couple arteries and his trachea. On scene, Riko was bleeding severely, and his body was bloating. I was able to get good pressure on his neck, and keep the bleeding limited until medics came to assist. The medics were awesome on scene, and were able to get him to the vet. The 24-hour animal emergency vet performed surgery and was able to get the bleeding stopped. Before the bleeding was under control, I was talked to about the possibility of Riko’s leg being amputated due to the artery retracting into the socket. The vets working on Riko 100% saved his life and leg.

They worked together, and were able to get to the artery and stop the bleeding. At this point, they got Riko blood from SGPD K-9 Enzo, and prepared Riko to be transported to Las Vegas.

Riko and I were were transported to the Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center in Las Vegas. I was told Riko would not have made the transport without the blood transfusion. At the VE&CC, they performed several scans and tests that we don’t have the resources to do here. After several tests came back better than expected, they started to wake Riko up. As Riko woke up, it was clear he was mentally ready to go. Riko Went from not being able to stand, to walking, in a couple hours. I would walk Riko around the clinic, and the staff at first was nervous when he did not have his muzzle on, but as I let Riko say hi to everyone, they quickly got comfortable.

Riko was released, and I was able to bring him home on 12/29.22.

Since being home, the recovery for Riko is going well. Riko has been spoiled with a new bed, more free time around the house, and so many treats/bones that were given to us. Riko has a personality at home and does great with my kids and wife. He loves to be around the family, but enjoys work more. While still at home and waiting to go see our vet here, I got my work equipment out to clean it and get ready to return. The second Riko saw my vest, he began spinning in circles, and went to the back door.

For anyone that has met Riko, they know he loves the work. He has a very hardheaded and determined personality. Riko is on track to make a full recovery, and has already gotten past limping, and does not need any help. On 1/3/23, I took Riko to his normal vet and was given the green light on letting Riko get back to work sniffing out narcotics. I also set another appointment for this week when the stitches will get removed.