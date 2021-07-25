Update: Missing Hurricane child located

HURRICANE, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4-year-old boy reported missing in Hurricane on Sunday has been found.

“UPDATE MISSING CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED,” says a post issued by the Hurricane City Police Department about an hour after the first alert was shared on Facebook. “Thank you everyone for your help.”

The boy had last been seen Saturday night in his Ninja Turtle pajamas, the initial post says. He had last been seen when being tucked into bed, according to an alert published at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

The updated post did not share additional details on how the child was recovered.