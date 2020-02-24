Judas Priest 50th Anniversary tour will make stop in Salt lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — English heavy metal band Judas Priest will be making a tour stop in Salt Lake City this fall.

The band, joined by Sabaton, will play the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Oct. 11.

The band’s “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour” will begin in Helsinki, Finland, on May 30, according to the band’s website.

The North American leg of the tour begins Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill, MD and finishes on Oct. 17 in Las Vegas, NV.

The final leg of the tour is then in the United Kingdom.

Pre-sale tickets are already on sale here, and general tickets go on sale to the public Friday.