KAYSVILLE, Utah, June 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire Sunday afternoon brought out Kaysville Fire Department crews, who prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby house.

The burning vehicle was in the area of 200 S. Larkin Lane, Kaysville FD said in a Facebook post.

“The vehicle was close to a home but fortunately no damage was done to the home. No one was injured in the fire,” the post said.