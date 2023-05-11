Landslide in Ogden Valley impacts neighborhood, residents evacuated as crews divert water

EDEN, Utah, May 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews were responding to a landslide in Ogden Valley Wednesday evening that has impacted a home and caused evacuation of others.

“At around 5:30 p.m., the Weber Fire District, Weber County officials, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to reports of a landslide in the area,” the fire district and sheriff’s office said in press releases on social media.

“One residence has been impacted, and as a precautionary measure, residents have been evacuated. The dedicated crews are actively engaged in diverting the flow of water to prevent flooding in nearby homes. They are closely collaborating with the County Engineer to devise an effective mitigation plan.

Officials said that certain sections of Viking Drive are currently closed due to the incident, but Nordic Valley Drive remains open with a word of caution regarding the presence of flowing water and debris.

Photo courtesy of the Weber County Fire District

“Rest assured, the situation is under constant surveillance, and the on-site crews will promptly notify residents in the event that further evacuations become necessary,” officials said.