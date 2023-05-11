Suspect who appeared to have green hair sought after Murray stabbings

MURRAY, Utah, May 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City Police are asking for any information on possible suspects after two men entered a gas station with stab wounds.

The men entered the Holiday Gas station at 580 West and 5300 South at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, “stating they had been assaulted and/or stabbed by an unknown assailant, with a knife,” says a statement issued by Murray City.

“The two male victims were walking back to their hotel just east of the convenience store when they had claimed to be assaulted. Both victims suffered stab wounds to the arms and hands. They were transported to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, and he appeared to have curly green hair, the statement says. He stood 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie and a black medical mask.

Police Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance for any information regarding this incident. Anyone in the area that may have witnessed anything or can identify a possible suspect is asked to call Murray City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-16154.