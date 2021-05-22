Large shed housing vehicles and equipment destroyed by fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews battled a blaze that consumed a large shed late Friday night in the area of 5702 West 950 North.

Weber Fire District Battalion Chief Mark Lund said the structure, which contained equipment and a number of large vehicles, was fully engulfed when crews arrived at 11:14 p.m. A section of roof had collapsed, he said.

There were explosions when the fuel in the vehicles within the structure ignited, Lund said, but no one was injured.

“No people were in the building, and no animals, just the vehicles and equipment, like mowers,” Lund told Gephardt Daily.

Fire crews were clearing the scene at 2 a.m.

Lund said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the fire marshal will calculate the dollar amount of damage. The structure itself is a total loss, he said.