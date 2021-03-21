Update: Layton police say girl’s family has been found

The Layton Police Department was trying to locate this girl's family on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Later Saturday, police said on Facebook that her family has been found. Photo: Layton PD/Facebooki

LAYTON, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Layton were asking for the public’s help identifying a juvenile female and locating her family or guardian.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police updated their Facebook post, saying:

‘***Thanks to our Facebook followers we were able to locate the child’s parents. Thank you!***”

An earlier Facebook post said the girl had become separated from her sister while walking their dog. She became disoriented and was unable to tell the police where she lives.

