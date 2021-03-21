Update: Layton police say girl’s family has been found

LAYTON, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Layton were asking for the public’s help identifying a juvenile female and locating her family or guardian.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police updated their Facebook post, saying:

‘***Thanks to our Facebook followers we were able to locate the child’s parents. Thank you!***”

An earlier Facebook post said the girl had become separated from her sister while walking their dog. She became disoriented and was unable to tell the police where she lives.