LDS Church responds to Maui tragedy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The LDS Church announced relief efforts underway amidst the Maui wildfires.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing basic needs and temporary shelter to people who are impacted by the deadly wildfires still burning on the Hawaiian island of Maui,” reads a Friday press release.

The church also spoke of church members in the disaster area.

“Limited cell towers and phone lines are making it a challenge for church leaders to contact many congregational members.

“All missionaries in these areas are safely accounted for, and many are expected to provide assistance with relief efforts. At this time, leaders have received no reports of deaths or serious injuries among Latter-day Saints in the disaster area.

“However, hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.”

As part of the emergency response, the church has provided two meetinghouses as temporary shelters, the release said. Two other meetinghouses, located in the fire zones in Lahaina, are undamaged. Water and other basic needs are being provided to evacuees in these areas.

“The church will continue to respond as needed based on coordination with civil authorities and community relief organizations.

“Congregational leaders will distribute much-needed supplies to Latter-day Saints and their neighbors regardless of religious affiliation.