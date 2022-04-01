Little Texas booked for June concert in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City has announced a Little Texas concert at the Draper Amphitheater.

The country music band will play at 8 p.m. June 30.

Formed in 1988, the current group features four original Little Texas members: Del Gray on drums, Porter Howell on lead guitar and vocals, Dwayne O’Brien on rhythm guitar, lead and background vocals, and Duane Propes on bass guitar and background vocals.

Among Little Texas’ biggest hits are “Peaceful, Easy Feeling,” “God Bless Texas,” and “Kick a Little.”

For ticket information, click here.