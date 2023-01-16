Logan Canyon Snowman returns for 2023

LOGAN CANYON, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — You always hear songs about snowmen saying they’ll come back again someday, but how often do you see it happen?

Well, the Logan Canyon Snowman, with the assistance of a crew of helpers, has made it happen again for 2023.

The jolly, happy soul is back, although not nearly as animated as that snowman depicted in the 1969 cartoon special.

“The Snowman can be found 20 miles up Logan Canyon between mile marker 481 & 482. He is just off the highway,” says a post on the Logan Canyon Snowman group page.

“The whole purpose of the Logan Canyon Snowman is to create smiles, memories and help foster happiness!”

Group administrator Paul Sorenson says a group of eight to 20 shows for the build each year they do it.

This year’s build was Saturday, according to group posts.

“He is born! What a glorious day!,” one member said.

Asked about dimensions, group members shared that the snowman is more than 20 feet tall and 17.5 inches in diameter. Another poster shared the circumference of the bottom ball is 35 feet.

Sorenson shared the snowman’s new location for this year.

“He’s back! Slightly different location due to UDOT concerns. He is about 1 mile further up the canyon at Red Banks (mile marker 482).”

Sorenson estimated the snow dude’s height at 21 to 22 feet.

“Thank you to everyone who came and helped!,” he wrote.