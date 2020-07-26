Logan man dies after motorcycle collides with horse trailer on US-20 in Idaho

LOGAN, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old Logan man died Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a horse trailer on U.S. Highway 20 in Island Park, Idaho.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that the fatal crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on westbound US-20 at Red Rock Road.

Curt Kellinger, 61, of Island Park, was stopped at the intersection, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound US-20. He was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.

As Kellinger was pulling into the intersection, he came to a stop because of traffic, and the horse trailer was blocking the westbound lane of US-20.

Steven Nelson, 72, of Logan, Utah, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on US-20 and collided with the horse trailer. He succumbed to his injuries on scene, the news release said.

His next of kin has been notified.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while crews investigated the accident. Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted Idaho State Police.