Man accused of assaulting employee while fleeing Weber County robbery

FARR WEST, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of assaulting an elderly employee and robbing a farming supply store.

The man is accused of taking merchandise from C-A-L Ranch Stores at 955 N. 2000 West without paying Wednesday, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

“The initial investigation has revealed that an elderly store employee approached a male who had taken merchandise out of the store without paying. The male suspect got into a Chevy pickup with other persons.

“The vehicle fled and hit the elderly male victim, knocking him down and causing a head injury. The vehicle fled the area and has not been located,” the post says.

The sheriff’s office has shared photos of the man and truck on social media.

Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631 and reference case 23WC44677.